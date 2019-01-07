Cebu’s Chong Hua Hospital to investigate why its wastes ended up in sea off Mactan Island

Medical wastes seen floating in the seas of Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City off Mactan Island since Saturday, January 5, have been traced to Chong Hua Hospital, one of the biggest hospitals in Cebu. Chong Hua, in a statement, said they will investigate the matter as the disposition of their wastes has been outsourced to Davao City Enviromental Care Inc., a company accredited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). /CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A well known private hospital in Cebu City today assured that it will be conducting an investigation into reports that medical trash from the hospital were seen floating in the seas around Mactan Island.

In a statement, Chong Hua Hospital said they will be coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR – 7) to shed light as to why some of their wastes ended up in the seas around Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, one of the two local government units on Mactan Island. The other is the town of Cordova.

“Upon hearing the news, Chong Hua Hospital immediately initiated an investigation and will now work closely with DENR and other concerned government agencies,” Chong Hua’s statement said.

Chong Hua Hospital, it said, “is a non-stock non-profit organization and our number one priority is the health and safety of the general public.”

The hospital’s management assured that their wastes have been properly handled and disposed of by a company specifically hired by the hospital to do the job.

Nevetheless, they will review their current solid waste management policies, Chong Hua said.

“We outsource the proper disposal of all our biohazard waste to Davao City Environmental Care, Inc., a firm that is accredited and duly authorized by the DENR on the proper disposal of biohazard waste materials,” Chong Hua said.

“We intend to revisit our outsourcing processes and audit protocols to ensure the highest compliance to the DENR regulations and standards as well as protect the safety and welfare of the general public and our environment,” Chong Hua added.

On Saturday, photos and videos of medical trash such as used syringes, kidney trays, several chemical bottles, a tube containing a blood sample, and several gloves were photographed floating near the shores of Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City and posted on Facebook. The photos immediatelsy went viral.

Some of the chemical bottles seen on the photos still have stickers bearing the name of the hospital where they came from. /elb