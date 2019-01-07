Start of softball games in Provincial meet delayed due to venue issues

By Mars G. Alison |January 07,2019 - 09:57 AM

The state of the field at the Elpidio de Dios Elementray School, which is the venue for elementary softball games. Mars G. Alison

Carmen, Cebu – The start of the games in  elementary and secondary softball in the ongoing Cebu Provincial Sports Meet had to start a bit later on Monday, January 7, due to problems with the state of the fields. 

The playing venue for the elementary division is at the Elpidio de Dios Elementary School while games in the secondary division are played at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) Carmen Campus. Both schools are located in the in Barangay Poblacion, Carmen, northern Cebu. 

Softball tournament manager Jose Bobby Beldad said that he delayed the start games for a while because he wanted to have the state of the fields improved first. 

The field in Elpidio turned to a muddy pit because of the rains in the past days. The rain made the field uneven, which makes it dangerous for athletes to play in.

At the CTU field, the grass also had to be mowed for it to become play worthy.

Tournament officials are working on the problem at press time.

The meet serves as selection for Cebu Province representatives to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet. 

This multisporting event was originally scheduled November of 2017. However, the week-long meet was rescheduled to January 6 to 11 as per request of Cebu Province Governor Hilario Davide III and the mayors of hosting venues, according to Cebu Provincial schools division coordinator  Nenita Jaralve. /bjo

