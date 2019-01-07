5 Talisay City cops in hot water over post-operation ‘selfie’

TALISAY CITY, Cebu, Philippines —Five operatives of the Talisay City Police Station are in hot water after they took a ‘selfie’ following a police operation in a hinterland village in Talisay City on southern Cebu.

The operation was conducted at 3 p.m. of Saturday, January 5 ,which resulted to the arrest of two men caught selling illegal drugs in the remote sitio (sub village) of Candaya in Barangay Linao.

The operatives took a ‘selfie’ photo with the evidences against the suspects. The photo was among the documentation for the operation that was just concluded.

The photo of the operatives, which came from the Talisay City Police Station, was posted on the Cebu Daily News Digital website together with the breaking news of the story titled, “Two men nabbed in a drug bust in a hinterland village of Talisay City.”

The posted photo, however, caught the ire of Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena Jr., director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), who immediately placed the operatives under investigation, as the photo was not supposed to be meant for publication.

(The photo has since been taken down from the CDN Digital website)

Superintendent Janette Rafter, the public information officer of CPPO, however said that contrary to reports, the concerned policemen have not been relieved from their posts just as yet.

Rafter stressed that the CPPO will investigate the case but there is no relief order for the operatives as of this afternoon, January 7./ elb