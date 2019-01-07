CCPO to NTC-7: Help us speed up installing security cameras in Sinulog, procession routes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has turned to the National Telecommunications Commission in Central Visayas (NTC-7) for help in hastening the installation of more security cameras along the routes of the solemn procession of the Fiesta Senor and the the Sinulog Grand Parade on January 19 and 20 respectively.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma said that she requested NTC-7 so that these closed circuit television cameras would be installed and that they could better monitor the routes.

“It is just for added security,” said Garma.

The NTC-7 Regional Director, Engineer Jesus Laureno, said that they were willing to coordinate with the providers for the needed CCTVs — the quantity of which had yet to be determined.

Garma said that the areas that they might install the security cameras would include the streets surrounding the Basilica Mignore del Sto. Niño, Cebu City Sports Complex, and Fuente Osmeña Circle

More CCTVs will also be added along the Osmeña Boulevard, General Maxilom Avenue, M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Imus Avenue, and P. Del Rosario Street.

Meanwhile, the CCPO had also purchased 100 additional handheld radios to ensure communication among the police officers despite the expected signal shutoff.

She said that the new radios would be needed for the addition police units that the CCPO had requested from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

At least 250 police from the Regional Mobile Force and 500 police trainees from the Regional Training School will arrive tomorrow to help the CCPO secure the city during the Sinulog festivities./dbs