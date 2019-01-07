Capitol Site shooting victim identified; cops eye drugs in killing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The unidentified shooting victim, who was found dead at Barangay Capitol Site on January 6, has finally been identified.

Inspector Gomersendo Mandawe, Abellana Police Station deputy commander, told Cebu Daily News Digital that the victim was identified as John Law Bantillan, 29, of Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City.

Mandawe said that the mother of the victim, Ma. Christina Bantillan, went to the funeral parlor after she was informed about an unidentified shooting victim there, and she positively identified him as her son, John Law.

“Ang inahan niini dali nakabantay sa suot sa anak ingon man sa tattoo sa iyang l

awas sa iyang anak,” Mandawe said.

The police were also initially investigating John Law’s death as a possible drug-related incident.

This after the victim’s girlfriend, who last saw John Law hours before his body was found, told police that somebody texted John Law telling him to meet him and bring “the butang” (the thing) with him.

Mandawe said that they believed the “butang” was believed to be possibly illegal drugs or “shabu.”

He said that they were also trying to find out the identity of the person who texted the victim./dbs