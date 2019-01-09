Local election officers given until Jan 31 to submit list of members of electoral boards 

Cebu City, Philippines – Election Officers (EOs) from the local government units (LGUs) of Cebu have until January 31 to submit their initial list of members of the electoral boards (EB) to the provincial office of the Commission on Elections.

Cebu Provincial Elections Supervisor Jerome Brillantes, in an interview, said the list will be subject to validation to determine if the names on the list can qualify as members of the EB.

Brillantes said nominees for the EB positions should not have relatives up to the fourth degree, either by blood or by marriage, who are running for any position in the polling place that they are supposed to serve.

An EB is composed of a chairman, a poll clerk and a third member. One EB is assigned for every clustered polling precinct, which has at least 1,000 voters.

On the level of the clustered polling precincts, the EB members decide on questions and concerns raised by voters, candidates or supporters.

Cebu Province has over 3,700 clustered polling precincts, including those in the highly urbanized cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

The EB is primarily composed of public school teachers. But serving during elections has been made optional for the teachers since 2016.

Under the Election Service Reform Act passed in 2015, those who will serve as EB members shall receive an honoraria of P6,000 for the chairmen and P5,000 for the two members. /bjo