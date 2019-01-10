HRRAC: Hospital waste didn’t affect tourist arrivals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Despite the medical wastes found floating on the seas of Lapu-Lapu City in the past few days, hotels and resorts in the island continue to enjoy high occupancy rate.

In a statement sent to Cebu Daily News Digital, Carlo Suarez, president of the Hotels Resorts and Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC), said the incident has not directly affected tourist arrivals in Mactan Island.

“This is an isolated case in which the local government of Lapu-Lapu City is now investigating, including its sources (hospital waste),” said Suarez.

“This will not affect our tourist arrivals in Mactan hence the occupancy for the resorts is very good,” he added.

Health and environment officers from Lapu-Lapu City collected several garbage bags floating on the seas from four coastal barangays since Saturday.

The trash included used syringes, specimen tubes, medical gloves among others. /rcg