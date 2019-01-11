Police to public: Help us identify Mrs. X, woman found dead on Cebu City sidewalk

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Police are calling on those who have missing female relatives in their 50s to check if the woman, who was found dead on the sidewalk of a Cebu City street on January 10, may be their missing kin.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bancoleta, San Nicolas Police Precinct chief, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview on January 10 that the woman apparently killed herself by drinking muriatic acid, a nearly empty bottle of the acid was found near the victim’s body.

Bancoleta said that they were temporarily calling the victim as Mrs. X for lack of her true identity or name.

He also said that the body of Mrs. X was brought to the St. Francis Funeral Homes along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

Aside from being in her 50s, Mrs. X was described to have shoulder length black hair, wore black pants, flesh colored sleeveless top and a brown jacket.

According to police investigation, a woman passerby, who saw the lifeless Mrs. X lying on the sidewalk of Tres de Abril St. near the Taboan Public Market, called for help at past 7 a.m. on January 10.

Paramedics and police responded, and they could only confirm that the unidentified woman or Mrs. X was already dead.

Bancoleta said that the Mrs. X was often seen in the area before she was found dead.

He said that the victim was often seen drunk and often bringing with her a bottle of liquor in the area.

Although there was a strong possibility of Mrs. X apparently killing herself, Bancoleta said that they would still conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of her death./dbs