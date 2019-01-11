Horizons 101 Vertical Run 2019 set on January 26

By Mars G. Alison |January 11,2019 - 01:50 PM

From left to right, race director Joel Baring and Taft properties project development officer Rona Lacanlale, RVP and COO Myralyn Gelig, marketing manager Mary Ann Ramirez and Vismin OIC Eric Tan. photo by Mars G. Alison

Cebu City, Philippines – All is set for the Horizons 101 Vertical Run 2019 slated January 26, 2019  Horizons 101 towers along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City.

The unique race to the top of the skyscrapers is now in its second year.

Orgainzers are promising bigger and tougher race since this is the first time they will be  utilizing both Tower 1 and Tower 2 of the property of Taft Properties.

Mary Ann Ramirez, the marketing manager of Taft Properties, said that they’re limiting the number of entries to 250 for the safety of the participants.

Categories this year are full challenge with  registration fee of P1,000, half climb (P850), and relay (P1,800).

Those interested can register at the showroom of the Horizons 101 along  General Maxilom Avenue, Taft East Gate along Cardinal Rosales Avenue, the Metro Supermarket at the Ayala Mall and Soltana Nature Residences in Lapu-Lapu City. 

Those coming from out-of-town can also register by depositing their registration fee via Security Bank.  

Deadline of registration will be on January 16. /bjo

