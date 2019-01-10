Drugs eyed in killing of San Fernando councilor

Cebu City, Philippines – Police are looking into the angle of drugs in the killing of San Fernando Municipal Councilor Rene Boy Dacalos in Barangay Poblacion, San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

The 51-year-old Dacalos was shot dead by still unidentified motorcycle-riding men outside the store owned by his sister in Barangay South Poblacion on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Senior Inspector Arve Arbuis, station commander of the San Fernando Police Station, said Dacalos is part of the drug matrix and is connected to self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

Investigators said that the victim’s wife told them that Dacalos didn’t receive any death threats prior to the shooting, which leads them to believe that the killing had something to do with his links to Sabalones.

“Among gipangutana iyang asawa kung naa ba ni siyay kaaway o naa ba siyay hulga tungod sa iyang negosyo or sa iyang pagka politika ingun sa asawa wala man daw. So among tan-aw ani ang kusog kusog ang drugs kining iyang involvement kay Franz Sabalones kay apil man ni siya sa matrix,” Arbuis said.

The police are continuing their investigation on the incident.

Dacalos was running for reelection in this year’s midterm May elections. /bjo