Cebu to host 8th DanceSport Dance Camp: opens training for all athletes south of Manila

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebu will serve as a center for Visayas and Mindanao athletes once again as DanceSport Team Cebu City (DTCC) organizes its 8th DanceSport Dance Camp 2019 to be held on May 9 to 11, 2019 at the Mountain View Nature’s Park along Roosevelt Road, Sitio Garahe, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Eyed to participate are athletes groomed to represent schools and cities in DanceSport competitions organized by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission such as the Batang Pinoy, Palarong Pambansa, as well as the State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (SCUAA) and the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) delegations. Along with the athletes, those expected to attend the Camp are university or college MAPEH teachers, especially those planning to take the NC II, who wish to avail of the Camp’s enhancement courses.

According to DTCC Head Coach, Batang Pinoy DanceSport Tournament Manager and newly appointed Southeast Asian Games or SEAG2019 Competition Manager Crisaldo “Loloi”Rendon, “The trainings we offer at the Dance Camp are crucial for a sustained level of competence for the athletes and naturally, it is added learning for the coaches and trainers.”

The Camp provides updates of DanceSport skills which will be taught by World DanceSport Federation 10 Dance Finalist Australian couple Brodie Barden and Lana Skrgic De-Fonseka and the Philippines’ finest licensed World DanceSport Federation adjudicators and professional coaches.

Barden and De-Fonseka are the highest ranking DanceSport athletes in Australia and are rated 14th in the world. They won the Melbourne Australia Open last December 9 and 8, 2018 as Champion in Adult Latin and Adult Standard. They got the silver medal in Adult Latin during the September 8, 2018 World DanceSport Federation Cebu Open.

Yet the DanceSport Dance Camp is not limited to athletes only. Non-athletes, social dancing or any dancing enthusiasts are also welcome to join the Camp, whether their level is beginner, intermediate, advanced or competitive. They can join either as single dancers or dancing couples.

The Camp consists of four days and three nights of intensive dance instructions to hone one’s dance skills regardless of level (beginner, intermediate, advanced, competitive) in both Latin American and Modern Standard disciplines and DanceSport and in social ballroom dance. It also includes Sweat Training, Functional Training and Sport Conditioning, Manual Scrutineering, WDSF DanceSport General Knowledge, Competition Management and the Four Components of Latin American and Modern Standard.

Rendon added that, “This is the ideal way to train – to be in a larger group of dancers and coaches/trainers to train with. Their presence will inspire and motivate you to do better.”

For registration and details contact Jenette Flores or Marjorie Pasaje with Telephone: (032) 260-1850. Cellphone: 0923-563-9110 or 0956-722-0010 and Email: dancesportcebu@gmail.com. Also like on Facebook Dancesport Dance Camp Cebu and Dancesport Team Cebu City. Also visit the website www.dancesportcebu.org. PR