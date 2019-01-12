Balamban keeps overall crown with 72-gold medal haul as prov’l sports meet ends

By Mars G. Alison |January 12,2019 - 11:01 AM

The urn, now unlighted, and the municipal flags of the sports meet at the Carmen Plaza Oval in the northern town of Carmen, Cebu, are all that are left as athletes, coaches and participants of the Cebu Provincial Sports Meet head home with the close of the event on January 11. Photo by Mars Alison

CARMEN, Cebu, Philippines — Student athletes from Balamban will be forming the bulk of the Cebu Province for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in February in Dumaguete City.

Balamban was able to defend its overall crown after amassing 72 gold medals, 48 silvers and 20 bronze medals in the Cebu Provincial Sports Meet which concluded Friday, January 11, in the northern Cebu town of Carmen.

Liloan ended its campaign as the first runner-up with a medal haul of 46-32-45 while last year’s second placer, Daan Bantayan, dropped to third with a medal count of  37-44-26.

Balamban also topped the secondary division while Liloan dominated the elementary division.

Fourth and fifth placers overall were Dalaguete (34 -31-19) and Compostela (29-31-17)./dbs

