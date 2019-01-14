Puyat: Rehab efforts, strict monitoring in country’s tourist destinations

SIARGAO ISLAND – It started with Boracay Island.

Now the triumvirate composed of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) are on the roll in monitoring more destinations for cases of violating environmental laws that leads to the demise of the country’s tourist destinations.

DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force, which was formed during the six-month closure of Boracay Island to give way to rehabilitation efforts, is now known as Task Force Philippines.

“We work together, the three of us, so whenever we see environmental laws tjat are not being followed, we report this immediately to the DENR and to the DILG so the mayors can enforce (the laws) nd help us,” Puyat said at the sidelines of Cebu Pacific’s Juan Effect sustainable tourism program ground launch last January 11, Friday.

Puyat said rehabilitation efforts and strict implementation of environmental laws are underway in Bohol’s Panglao Island and Palawan’s Coron and El Nido.

“Of course, we are going to start cleaning up Manila Bay. Our first meeting is on January 15 and we will launch the clean up process on January 27,” she said.

Heads will roll

DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said even Baguio is being monitored and rehabilitated.

He said all DENR regional directors are moving towards giving appropriate notices to business establishments reinforcing previous calls to follow the law.

“On our next check of the area, if we see something in violation of the environmental laws, then we will shut it down,” he said.

Antiporda has previously stated that “heads will roll” on the issue of medical wastes floating on the waters of Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town.

Lapu-Lapu and Cordova are tourist destinations in Cebu province. /bjo