FIBA 3×3 record: Waiting game starts for SBP

Cebu City, Philippines – The waiting game is now on for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) as they send over the appropriate papers that document their record-breaking feat in the Chooks-to-Go/SBP 3×3 basketball to the sport’s governing body, FIBA.

The successful event held its final six legs at the Sisters of Mary-Girlstown campus in Talisay City on Sunday where a total of 1,656 girls showed up to compete in the under-18 tournament. In all, the two-day even had a combined 3,036 participants — besting the previous FIBA-record of 1,898.

“When we were just in the planning stages of the event, we expected that we will break the record. But we did not expect that it would be by a wide margin,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

“Girlstown made sure that the record will be owned by the country and the country should be forever grateful to them,” expressed the passionate executive, who gave a PHP 100,000 donation to Girlstown before the games started.

“Now, we await FIBA 3X3. The SBP is currently in the process of sending over the proper documentation to FIBA’s offices. We are confident that we have done everything right and, more importantly, get the points to qualify for the Olympics,” said Mascariñas.

The Leg 6-G1 squad comprised of the Janier twins, Gleafel and Gleagen, Aianna Apostol, and Desiree Salvado topped 441 squads to emerge as the overall champions. They defeated Leg 4 champions G1 composed of Jane Madria, Jenifer Mahusay, Jenny Amor, and Ivy Garnica.

The event was played across 36 courts.

At the close of the historic event, the SBP had nothing but gratitude at the passion and the hospitality that was showed by the Cebuanos.

“To be able to give back to those thousands of kids through my passion in basketball and to serve our country as well is more than fulfilling,” said coach Mark Solano. “Well for the SBP, all the ranking points will definitely help the federation’s 3×3 world ranking for us to fulfill our Olympic dream!”

“No words can describe ang nararamdamang namin ngayon lalo na pag nakita ko yung mga ngiti ng mga bata. Sobrang fulfilling,” added Cebuano coach Ryan Betia. bjo