Liloan-native Paul Desiderio on “Maalaala Mo Kaya” on January 19

Cebu City, Philippines – The life of Liloan-native and University of the Philippines (UP) hoops hero Paul Desiderio will be featured in an episode of the popular ABS-CBN series “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

Desiderio’s life story will be portayed in the drama anthology series on January 19, Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Playing Desiderio is budding actor Ronnie Alonte.

Desiderio’s life story comes to life on TV screens all over the country after the show’s host, Charo Santos, caught wind of his inspirational rags to riches tale, which began in the town of Liloan then onto the University of the Visayas (UV) before making its way to Diliman and all the way to Blackwater Elite in the PBA.

Other noted Cebuanos whose life were featured in the series were Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal and skateboarding champion Margielyn Didal. BJO