CPA to allow devotees to watch fluvial procession from Cebu City ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The management of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) will be opening Cebu City port gates to devotees who wanted to watch Saturday morning’s fluvial procession.

An advisory posted on the Facebook page of the CPA – Police Operations Center at 5 p.m. today, January 16, said that they will allow spectators to occupy portions of pier 1, 2 and 3 while gates 1 and 3 have also been designated as pedestrian entrances.

However, port officials warned that devotees will be subjected to security inspection prior to their entry at the port premises.

“Cebu Port Authority Port Police will be providing augmentation security personnel, security screeners and K9 units to facilitate smooth and thorough inspection,” the post said.

Privately owned vehicles will not be allowed access in the area “except vehicles owned by pre-identified VIPs, emergency vehicles, law enforcement vehicles and vehicles owned by Cebu Port Authority.”

Owners of accredited vehicles are advised to use gate-7 located across Radisson Blu Hotel and the Bureau of Customs office.