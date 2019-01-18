Lapu-lapu City releases traffic advisory for Traslacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Both ends of the first Mandaue-Mactan Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 19.

This is to give way for the ‘Traslacion’ or the transfer of the images of the Señor Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe from the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City to the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine in Lapu-lapu City.

A send off Mass will be held at the St. Joseph’s church at 2 a.m. prior to the start of the traslacion at 3 a.m.

In the traffic advisory posted by Lapu-lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza on her Facebook page, the mayor said that all roads leading towards the city’s public market and the shrine will be closed by 1:30 a.m.

Among the roads that will be closed to vehicular traffic are: The whole stretch of G.Y. dela Serna St. and a portion of M.L. Quezon National Highway from 1st bridge towards and up to the corner of P. Rodriguez St., at the Looc Central School;

The stretch of S. Osmeña St. from the corner of Ceres St. up to the corner of Lopez Jaena St. which leads to the church’s main entrance;

The whole stretch of Lopez Jaena St. from Mantaue Rd. up to the corner of P. Rodriguez St corner Dad Cleland St.;

A portion of P. Rodriguez St. from the corner of G.Y. dela Serna St. up to the corner of B.M. Dimataga St., Poblacion, Lapu-lapu City;

The whole stretch of B.M. Dimataga St.; and

The whole stretch of Risdon St. While the said roads and the first Mandaue-Mactan Bridge are closed, motorists heading to Cebu City from Barangays Looc, Babag and Cordova town are advised to use the second Mandaue-Mactan Bridge via A. Tumulak Street, S. Osmeña and Hoopsdome Road, MVP Avenue and towards Barangay Pajo. From Barangays Marigondon and Basak, motorists going tothe cities of Cebu and Mandaue and to the Mactan Export Processing Zone (Mepz) 1 can use the MVP Avenue and ML Quezon National Highway leading to Barangay Pajo, straight towards Marcelo Fernan Bridge (second bridge). Those coming in Lapu-lapu City will have to take Marcelo Fernan Bridge to go to Barangay Marigondon or Cordova. They shall turn left at City Hall Junction towards Seawage-Motumbo Road then left at MVP Avenue. The road closures will last throughout the duration of the traslacion. Based on the schedule of activities, the images of the Holy Child and the Our Lady of Guadalupe will leave the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine for the Fluvial Procession at 6 a.m./elb