Sinulog’s fluvial procession: A manifestation of faith

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the sun rose over the island of Cebu early morning Saturday, the images of the Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe sailed down the Mactan Channel on board a “galleon,” as thousands of devotees and pilgrims on land watched with their hands raised in prayers.

Accompanied by a flotilla of fishing boats and larger vessels, MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, left the Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City at 6:15 a.m.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and a group of priests escorted the images during the annual sea procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor.

Like in previous years, no politician was allowed on the galleon.

The voyage to Pier 1 in Cebu City lasted for an hour and 15 minutes.

As the vessel carrying the images passed by ports, ships sounded their horns as a sign of respect.

The images of the Sto. Niño and the Blessed Virgin Mary arrived at Pier 1 at exactly 7:30 a.m.

Sinulog dance groups in costumes–the Cofradia del Santo Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe contingent–paid homage to the child Jesus.

A foot procession from the Cebu port area brought the image to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for the reenactment of the first Mass and baptism in the Philippines./elb