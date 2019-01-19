Nicole Borromeo of Carcar City Sinulog Festival Queen 2019

Since day one, Nicole Yance Borromeo has already proven that she deserves a crown.

Borromeo,18, and the lead dancer of City of Carcar got the nod of the judges and was crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 on January 18, Friday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

“I really worked hard for this. I am really happy that it paid off and I will be dancing with Sto. Niño on Sunday,” she told the reporters.

Borromeo is the successor of Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 Shaila Mae Rebortera of Talisay City.

She is not a newbie in the industry. The senior high school student from Cebu Doctor’s University won several titles in the past like Miss Silka Cebu 2017 and Miss Mandaue 2018 first runner-up. At present, she is a model under Shutter Models and Talent Management run by Rabie Ian Biongcog Pogoy.

The challenge

Before the Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 coronation night started, Borromeo revealed that she was advised to pray and talk to the Señor Sto. Niño.

“Like I never done that before but I did and it worked. I felt connected and I was out there. I felt natural and I did it all my heart,” she said.

She described the journey as “tiring but all worth it.”

Aside from the physical exercises, she had to be mentally prepared citing overthinking as one of her challenges in her Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 journey. “Sometimes I end up thinking badly what if I am not good enough. I overthink a lot. I kept on praying and my prayers have been answered,” she added.

After the announcement of winners, Borromeo cried. When asked by Cebu Daily News Digital in a separate interview why she got emotional, she answered, “I am so thankful like everything paid off.”

As the newest Sinulog Festival Queen, Borromeo received the “Inang Dolly” crown, sash, trophy, bouquet of flowers, and P100,000.

She had the most number of special awards including Miss Apple One Sinulog Festival Queen 2019, Miss Coca-Cola Taste the Feeling, Miss Skygo 2019, Miss Novellino Sinulog 2019, Miss Shell Advance, Miss Sky 2019, Miss Casino Ethyl Alcohol, Miss Sun, Best in Production Presentation, Best in Group Presentation, Best in Festival Costume, and Best Solo Performer.

The Best Design award was given to Borromeo’s designers Orville Biongcog of Project Runway Philippines finalist and Brianna Alexis Gomez.

Borromeo’s white ball gown was inspired by City of Carcar’s 2019 repentance, which resembled a dove.

According to Biongcog, the feathers were made up multiple fabrics while the gold details represent the city’s rich cultural heritage and architecture.

Challenge accepted

Before the pageant started, “Eat Bulaga” hosts Asia’s Next Top Model Season 5 grand winner Maureen Wroblewitz and Ryan Agoncillo announced that the next Sinulog Festival Queen will represent Cebu to the Miss Millennial Philippines 2019. The national pageant is a segment in GMA’s longest noontime show “Eat Bulaga!”

In 2018, Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 Shaila Mae Rebortera represented Cebu and won the title. She is the first Cebuana to win the crown. “Yes, yes. I will do whatever it takes,” Borromeo told the reporters.

Aside from Miss Millennial Philippines 2019, Borromeo is also expected to represent Cebu City in Reyna Ng Aliwan 2019.

The 2019 court

Ciairha Jenyne M. Monsanto from Tribu Malipayon of Consolacion from the town of Consolacion in northern Cebu was first runner-up. She received P50,000 cash prize. Monsanto also received special awards including Miss Pioneer Adhesives 2019, Miss Flexi Finance Festival Queen Choice Award, Miss Juan Effect, and Best in Instrumentation.

Finishing second runner-up was Phoene Godinez of Talisay City who won a P30,000 cash prize. She was Miss Mega Tuna 2019, Miss PLDT, and Miss Uratex.

Saphire Doble Garton of Tribu Kandaya of Daanbantayan from the town of Daanbantayan in northern Cebu was hailed third runner-up. She received P20,000 cash prize. Garton was also named Mcdonald’s Festival Queen 2019.

Completing this year’s court was Chloe Boton Boone of Tribu Higaonon sa San Nicolas Proper from Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City. Boone placed fourth runner-up and received P10,000 cash prize. She is also Mang Inasal Festival Queen.

Other candidates who won special awards were Mary Jae Therese Abellana Felizarta of Mambaling Performing Arts (Miss Photogenic), Niña Blytheg Boniel of Tribu Mabolokon (Miss CDN Sinulog Queen), and Teresa Benita Roma of Pundok Nagkahiusang Day-asanun sa Sugbu (App User’s Favorite Festival Queen Award by Gcash).

The candidates were judged through beauty and face (25 percent), opening production (15 percent), group presentation (30 percent), and solo presentation (20 percent), and costume (10 percent). This year’s judges were Ryan Agoncillo, actor and “Eat Bulaga!” host; Ricky Ballesteros, mananger of Cebu City Sports Center; Maureen Wroblewitz, grand winner in Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5; Angie Louie, proprietor of Hana Zen Restaurant; Woon Ki Hwang, president of Domo Production Theater; Larry Gabao, artistic director of Philippine Normal University Kislap Sining Troupe; Chris Millado, artistic director of Cultural Center of the Philippines; Marichu Tellano, officer-in-cha rge executive director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts; Shirley Halili-Cruz, chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts; and Nestor Jardin, artistic director of Ballet Philippines. /elb