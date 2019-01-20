Tribu Mabolokon’s ‘grateful hearts’ to perform in Sinulog Grand Parade 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City will compete in today’s Sinulog Grand Parade with 400 performers armed with fervent hearts and at least three months of preparations to dance in offering to the Señor Sto. Niño.

The contingent is under the care of official choreographer Maximar “Maxi” Custodio, who crafted a presentation that highlighted the life of a beggar.

“We aimed to create a presentation that is laden with values.This will be offered to the Holy Child Jesus. This is my yearly devotion to choreograph a contingent during Sinulog,” he said.

Performers come from barangay Mabolo, Cebu City and some barangays from the neighboring Liloan town and Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities.

The close to 400 performers is composed of 100 dancers, 220 props personnel and 50 instrumentalists.

Performers are between 12 to 50 years old, who were chosen based on their willingness and dedication to join and stamina to go through the rigorous rehearsals.

Having performers coming from different places has been one of the contingent’s major challenges.

“Unlike the time when it was school based, it was easy to get hold of the performers because the teachers can help us monitor the attendance,” he said.

The contingent is making do with P400,000 financial subsidy from Sinulog Foundation Inc.

“I have the opportunity to mount a contingent utilizing my creativity and my experience in the field of arts and culture,” he said.

Since they won 7th place in the ritual showdown and third place in the street dancing categories during the Sinulog sa Barangay last January 12, Custodio said they are spending their prize money to enhance their costumes and props.

“We believe we can do a better performance today at the Grand Parade as we showcases what we can offer alongside the best contingents from other places,” he said.

Custodio, 42, has gathered over 100 trophies as the choreographer of different festivals in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

As Sinulog Festival champion, he also handled Tribu Lingganay and Tribu Lanao Del Norte.

Even with decades of experience as a choreographer, Custodio said he learned to be a better manager by serving as this year’s choreographer of Tribu Mabolokon.

“I am praying that all our performers, instrumentalists and staff will be blessed by Señor Sto. Niño with good health so they can perform well. We will strive to offer a performance better than what was expected,” he said. /dcb