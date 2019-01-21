Gallman’s national costume inspired by Moriones festival 

Cebu City, Philippines – Philippine bet Karen Gallman left no head unturned as she dazzled audience in a national costume inspired by Marinduque’s Moriones Festival.

Designer Patrick Isorena, in his Instagram account @mypatrickstarr, wrote that the costume embodies the Moryonan, “a colorful festival celebrated on the island of Marinduque in the Philippines during the Holy Week.”

The national costume competition of the 47th Miss Intercontinental pageant was held on Saturday night, January 19, at the Crystal Corridor of Okada Manila in Parañaque.

“The ‘Moriones’ are men and women in costumes and masks replicating the garb of biblical Roman soldiers as interpreted by local folks.

Gallman, who looked like a fierce warrior queen in the costume, wore shoes by Jojo Bragais, whose creations were also worn by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Isorena explained that the Moriones festival also “inspired the creation of other festivals in the Philippines where cultural practices or folk history is turned into street festivals.”

Adding more drama to Gallman’s overall ensemble is the sarimanok, a legenday bird of the Maranao people of Mindanao and is derived from the totem bird that is called Itotoro.

Gallman’s glam team for the National Costume was also composed of Ryan Sy (hair) and Inyaki Yuson (make-up) and Ahleks Fusilero (photographer).

Miss Peru, Giuliana Valenzuela, won Best in National Costume.

Gallman already gathered three special awards namely Standout Beauty, Media Favorite and Miss Fiber Health Body Beautiful Award during the Media Presentation and Swimsuit Competition.

Gallman will compete with 82 other candidates from all over the world during the coronation night the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, January 26. bjo