PNP looks at politics as motive in the ambush of San Fernando, Cebu mayor

By Morexette Marie N. Erram |January 23,2019 - 04:32 PM

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini ‘Neneth” Reluya is being transfered to an ambulance to bring her to a private hospital in Cebu City pre-dawn on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, from the Talisay District Hospital where she was initially brought for treatment after her van was ambushed in Barangay Linao, Talisay City past 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. |CDNDigital photo/Benjie Talisic

 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top police authority in Central Visayas today revealed that politics could be  the motive behind the ambush of the group of San Fernando, Cebu Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya on Tuesday night in Talisay City that resulted to the death of her husband and two of their companions.

Chief Superintendent  Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that investigators have spoken to  Reluya, who is now recovering inside a private hospital in uptown Cebu City.

It was not know what kinds of injury the mayor sustained in the ambush but police earlier said she was “safe.”

“Nakastorya nami ni mayor and she told us that she suspected it’s about politics,” said Sinas.

Both the mayor and her slain husband Ricardo are running as independent candidates in the May 2019 midterm elections, the mayor for reelection and her husband as vice mayor.

“We will check on that. But in our initial observation, si Mayor ang target gyud,” he added.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, in a huddle with police investigators at around midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, as he inspects the area where the group of San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya was ambushed at the past 6 p.m. on the same day, killing her husband and two other companions. | CDNDigital photo/Benjie Talisic

 

Sinas also said that Reluya told the police that her family has been receiving death threats prior to the incident.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Task Group will be formed for a speedy investigation into the ambush. Police officers are  also deployed in the hospital where Reluya is confined until the case is solved.

“We will also deploy security for the two other survivors, her staff, for security purposes,” Sinas added.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame  has earlier ordered the Cebu lpolicethe  to solve Reluya’s ambush within two weeks.  Otherwise, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said, he will fire the top officials of the Cebu Provincial Police Office and the Talisay City Police Office.

The ambush occurred in Barangay Linao, Talisay City on Tuesday evening. Three died, including Reluya’s husband  Ricardo Reluya, the incumbent village chief of Barangay Panadtaran and who  sat as municipal councilor as president of the town’s Association of Barangay Councils (ABC). /elb

