PNP looks at politics as motive in the ambush of San Fernando, Cebu mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top police authority in Central Visayas today revealed that politics could be the motive behind the ambush of the group of San Fernando, Cebu Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya on Tuesday night in Talisay City that resulted to the death of her husband and two of their companions.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that investigators have spoken to Reluya, who is now recovering inside a private hospital in uptown Cebu City.

It was not know what kinds of injury the mayor sustained in the ambush but police earlier said she was “safe.”

“Nakastorya nami ni mayor and she told us that she suspected it’s about politics,” said Sinas.

Both the mayor and her slain husband Ricardo are running as independent candidates in the May 2019 midterm elections, the mayor for reelection and her husband as vice mayor.

“We will check on that. But in our initial observation, si Mayor ang target gyud,” he added.

Sinas also said that Reluya told the police that her family has been receiving death threats prior to the incident.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Task Group will be formed for a speedy investigation into the ambush. Police officers are also deployed in the hospital where Reluya is confined until the case is solved.

“We will also deploy security for the two other survivors, her staff, for security purposes,” Sinas added.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame has earlier ordered the Cebu lpolicethe to solve Reluya’s ambush within two weeks. Otherwise, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said, he will fire the top officials of the Cebu Provincial Police Office and the Talisay City Police Office.

The ambush occurred in Barangay Linao, Talisay City on Tuesday evening. Three died, including Reluya’s husband Ricardo Reluya, the incumbent village chief of Barangay Panadtaran and who sat as municipal councilor as president of the town’s Association of Barangay Councils (ABC). /elb

