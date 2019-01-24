Netizens put up FB page seeking justice for the Bacaltos family

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Netizens have created a Facebook community page seeking justice for the Bacaltos family who lost two members in a bloody shooting confrontation with some members of the Navales family early Monday morning, January 21, 2019.

Netizens continue to speculate on the incident that happened outside the Bacaltos’ home in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, that took the lives of the Edwin Bacaltos and son Shaun.

The Navales’ side lost Vanzant while his brother Vincent got injured.

The page was named “Justice for Shaun & Edwin Bacaltos” which gained almost a thousand likes in less than 24 hours after it was created.

“The purpose of this page is to honor the lives and seek justice for Edwin and Shaun Bacaltos whose lives were lost in a senseless gun violence,” the page information stated.

Inspector Gomersindo Mandawe, Abellana Police Station deputy chief, said that they believed that the killing was caused by a personal grudge between former friends, Vanzant Navales and Michael Bacaltos.

Mandawe added that the Bacaltos family and the Navales brothers have already had three arguments last year, with the Bacaltos family turning to the barangay for settlement. The Navales brothers, however, allegedly failed to show up in the barangay mediation conferences.

Now in detention is Michael Bacaltos, the elder brother of Shaun Bacaltos, who reportedly admitted to the police that he was the one who shot Vanzant Navales after he saw the latter shoot his father Edwin Bacaltos.

Shaun Bacaltos was reportedly shot dead by Vincent Navales, who is still confined at the hospital for treatment as he also sustained wounds during the incident. /mga

