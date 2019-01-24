Cebu City treasurer to 7K businesses: Beat Jan. 25 deadline, complete business permit renewal process

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office are encouraging at least 7,000 business establishments that have not yet paid their business taxes to complete them by tomorrow, January 25, 2018, which is the deadline for the renewal of business permits in Cebu City.

Acting City Treasurer Arlene Rentuza made the call in a press briefing on January 24, 2019, to those business establishments that had yet to complete their payments of their business taxes.

Rentuza said that if they would pay their business taxes tomorrow (January 25, 2019), then they would not have to pay the penalty

“Business firms who will not be able to pay their business tax on time will have to pay the penalty of 25 percent surcharge plus two percent interest,” she said.

“As of now, around 31,000 na atong na accommodate and nga na-assess. Pero out of the 31,000 nga na assess, 24,000 pa ang nakabayad. So, naa pa mi gukdon nga mga 7,000,” said Rentuza.

She said that they had only managed to register 24,000 business establishments out of the 31,000 that had their businesses assessed since the start of the business permit renewal early this month.

She also said that they had already collected at least P1-billion from business tax, which was more than half of their P1.9-billion target for 2019. Rentuza added that they were confident to collect more business taxes this year than in 2018.

“On Wednesday evening, we already reached P1-billion. Sure gyud ta nga naay increase sa atoang collection karon,” Rentuza added.

On the other hand, the acting city treasurer said there would be no more extension on the business permit renewal’s deadline, and that they would be expecting a large volume of individuals to flock to their one-stop shop housed in Robinsons Galleria tomorrow (January 25).

“Mag-expect pa gyud ta nga mudasok pa na sila kay deadline na ugma. If dili sila makaabot sa deadline, they will have to pay the penalty which is 25 percent worth of surcharge plus two percent interest,” said Rentuza./dbs