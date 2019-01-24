Bubble Run organizers eye more participants

TALISAY CITY, CEBU – The Bubble Run 3 of the St. Scholastica’s Academy (SSA) promises to be bigger as it targets about 1,000 participants.

The fun run, which is held in line with the school’s alumni homecoming and grand jubilee celebration of Class ’69, the first batch to complete four years of High School in SSA, is slated on on February 10, 2019. It starts and ends inside the SSA campus in Tabunok, City of Talisay, Cebu.

The run is organized by the SSA alumni headed by Fr. Adriano Ocariza, who is currently the athletic director of the University of San Carlos.

According to Ocariza, the first time that they held a fun run was in 2012, wherein they were able to gather 800 participants. The second was in 2014, which attracted 900 participants.

This year, Pepito Lim, the overall chairman for the fun run, said they’re hoping to increase the number of participants.

“The target is to get more participants than the previous years. We are targeting about P1,000. Now, we have 800 college students in the SSA plus 500 alumni so we’re hoping to get the target,” said Lim, who is also the head of A-Plus All Weather Paints in Visayas and Mindanao.

Lim added that they only have two distances—3 kilometers and the 6k, because the run is meant purely for fun, to foster camaraderie, and a celebration of the alumni homecoming.

It is also open to the public and not just SSA students and alumni. Currently, there are 150 who have already signed up for the run.

Registration fee for the 3k is pegged at P350 and P450 for the 6k. Each participant will get a singlet, a race bib and snacks.

Students have the option to avail of a discount, that is pay only P100 and get the race bib and snacks. The discounted fee will unfortunately not include a singlet.

New route, more fun

The run will also follow a new route, said Lim.

“Before, we started from the school and go towards the Tabunok public market then to the South Road Properties. Now, upon the advice of the Talisay City traffic officers, the run will now go the opposite direction,” explained Lim.

So from the campus, participants will turn left towards Barangay Lagtang and onwards to parts of Barangay Jaclupan and back.

The new route is to avoid adding to the traffic especially at the crossroad near the Tabunok public market.

Lim also promised that this year’s edition of the run will be more fun as aside from the bubbles at the start and finish arc, the run will be colorful.

According to Lim, the participants will be doused with water by members of Talisay City’s Bureau of Fire Protection and when the run starts, they will pass by three color stations wherein colored powder will be thrown at them, so when they get out to the street, they will already be plastered with several colors.

The top five finishers will be getting cash prizes with the champions in the 6k and 3k to get P3,000 and P2,500, respectively.

Second to fifth placers in the 6k will get P2,500, P2,000, P1,500 and P1,000 while those in the 3k will received P2,000, P1,500, P1,000 and P500.

Instead of a finisher’s medal, the finishers will get a certificate.

Those interested can call the Bubble Run 3 secretariat and look for Elvie at mobile number 09321828248 or (032) 2631937. /bjo