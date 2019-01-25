Sanya Lopez is fine being a NBSB girl: ‘Wala pa dyan ang attention ko’

Cebu City, Philippines – Sanya Lopez has had no boyfriend since birth.

But it doesn’t seem to bother the 22-year-old promising Kapuso actress.

“Wala, single pa rin. NBSB pa rin, she said in a press conference at Golden Cowrie in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City last week. “ Hindi ko alam eh. Meron naman pong nanligaw pero siguro ako lang yung may problema. Ayoko, parang hindi ko talaga gusto pa. Parang wala pa diyan yung attention ko.”

Lopez believes that the right man will come at the right time.

“Pero babae po ako ah! Sa mga nag t-tweet na tibo daw ako. Hindi po, hindi po. Babae po ako,” Lopez said with a laugh.

For now, Lopez said career is her priority.

She is now a sought-after leading lady in GMA Network and is currently among the cast in the Kapuso Primetime series “Cain at Abel.“

”Cain at Abel” centers on the story of two separated brothers namely Elias (Dennis Trillo) and Daniel (Dingdong Dantes).

In the series, Lopez plays Margaret, the ex-girlfriend of Elias. Both have a son named Sammy, a character played by child star Euwenn Aleta.

Margaret seeks revenge against Elias until she meets and falls in love with Daniel. But it is not easy for Margaret to fall in love with Daniel who has a sophisticated girlfriend named Abigail, a character portrayed by multi-talented Kapuso star Solenn Heussaff.

Even with her status, Lopez said she still feels shy with her fellow “Cain at Abel” stars.

She recalled that she had a hard time slapping Trillo in one of their scenes.

“Iniisip ko na si Dennis Trillo ang sasampalin ko. Tapos parang kinokontrol ko ang sarili ko. Parang doon ako na intimidate talaga. Pero noong sinabi ko sa kanya, alam mo (Dennis), gusto na kitang sampalin pero hiyang hiya ako. Sabi niya (Dennis), ‘sana tinotoo mo’,” Lopez laughed.

Trillo describes Lopez as a good actress who is always prepared on the set.

“Nakahanda siya sa eksena. Hindi ko siya maramdaman na nahihiya siya kasi parang binibigay niya yung best niya palagi eh,” Trillo told the reporters.

Lopez rose to fame when she played Sang’gre Danaya in “Encantadia” remake in 2016.

After the big break, Lopez headlined the afternoon series “Haplos” with Rocco Nacino in 2017. /bjo