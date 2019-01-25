Some flights to Siargao from Cebu cancelled due to bad weather

Cebu City, Philippines – Due to unfavorable weather condition being experienced in several parts of the country, particularly in the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions, some flights bound to Siargao Island in Surigao Del Norte from Cebu were cancelled today, Friday (January 25).

The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), in tis official Facebook page, posted an advisory stating that at least two flights from Cebu Pacific bound for Siargao Island today were cancelled.

“Cancelled flights as of January 25, 8:00 AM due to bad weather conditions. DOMESTIC 5J: CEBGO DG 6851 Cebu-Siargao 5J CEBGO DG 6852 Siargao-Cebu Please get in touch with the airline for real-time status of your flight. For everyone’s guidance,” MCIA’s advisory said.

The presence of a tail-end of a cold front brought scattered rain and thunderstorms in Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions on Friday, according to the state weather bureau agency. /bjo