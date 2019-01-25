Cebu’s police remember SAF 44

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) joined the entire Philippine National Police (PNP) in the commemoration of the gallantry of the Special Action Force (SAF) 44 who died in the Mamasapano Clash of 2015 in Maguindanao.

The PRO-7 officers laid wreaths of flowers in front of the images of the SAF 44 at the grounds of Camp Sergio Osmeña in Cebu City in accordance with the National Day of Remembrance provided under Presidential Decree 164.

In his remembrance speech, Senior Superintendent Dennis Agustin, the Deputy Director for Administration, said that after four years, he still feel both sad and proud of his fallen comrades who never hesitated to face death for the country.

“I am proud to say that the Fallen 44 SAFF Troopers are special, not only because of the way they died, but because of how they lived, ready to put their lives on the line so that all our children, or loved ones, and our countrymen will be safe,” said Agustin.

Agustin said that when the country lost 44 elite police forces who were highly skilled in combat, 44 families also lost their sons, brothers, and fathers on that day.

“I am grateful for the service of these courageous men and so sorry ghat it came at such a great cost. To the brave heroes of the SAF 44, my snappiest salute,” said Agustin.

The SAF 44 were killed in a battle against the Bangsamoro Ismalic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) at Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015.

The special elite force was tasked to capture or kill wanted Malaysian terrorist and bomb-maker, Zulkifli Abdhir, and other Malaysian terrorists or high-ranking members of the BIFF and MILF. /elb