Family cries justice for Nonoy Reluya; begs slay mastermind to surrender

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The family of slain San Fernando Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya Jr. is seeking justice following his ‘tragic’ death.

Melissa Reluya-Ruperez, the elder sister of Nonoy, said they are hoping that the mastermind would develop a conscience and opt to surrender and take responsibility for the murder of her brother and two others.

Reluya was killed when the van he was riding with his wife, San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya, was ambushed as they were traversing the national highway in Barangay Linao, Talisay City on January 22.

Also killed in the ambush were the town’s promotion and investment officer, Ricky Monterona, and driver Allan Bayot.

“Mao gyud na atong hope nga movoluntarily surrender siya and moangkon siya sa iyang mga sala nga gihimo,” said Ruperez.

Ruperez , however, was tightlipped as to who they suspected to have masterminded the attack, saying they would instead wait for the outcome of the police investigation.

But she admitted that she believed the ambush might have been connected to politics.

Nonoy was running for vice mayor in the elecions in May while his wife was seeking reelection.

Ruperez said she and her family are grateful to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for promising to expedite the probe. PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde has earlier directed the Cebu police to solve the case in two weeks.

“Mao pud na among pag-ampo nga dili unta madugay ang imbestigasyon, masakpan dayon og madakpan nila ang naghimo (sa krimen),” she said.

Reluya’s family members were at the St. Peter’s Chapels in Imus Street, Cebu City, for the last day of his wake before he will be moved to San Fernando, a town 41.2 kilometers south of Cebu City.

The Reluya family decided to bring Nonoy’s body to San Fernando to give his supporters and townmates the opportunity to pay him their respects before he will be brought home to Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte.

Mayor Neneth Reluya, who is still recuperating in the hospital after the incident, together with two other survivors, may not be able to go to Dipolog for the burial.

Ruperez said Mayor Reluya’s attendance to her husband’s burial would depend on whether or not she would be cleared for travel by her attending doctors.

The mayor would also need to be cleared by the police if she could safely travel. At present, the mayor is tightly guarded by policemen from the Police Regional Office in Cenral Visayas (PRO-7).

Ruperez said that before his death, Nonoy had expressed his desire to be buried in Dipolog City beside the tombs of their parents.

When the news first came to them, Ruperez said she could not believe that her brother died in such a tragic manner because he had been his usual self days prior to the ambush.

“Abi gani nako nga iya kamatyan kanang iyang sige pagmotor-motor. Wa sad mi nagdahom nga ing-ani ang mahitabo niya,” she said.

Ruperez described Nonoy as a compassionate man and a selfless giver who stood as the strong foundation for their family after their parents died.

She said that Nonoy was loved for his jolly nature and a good sense of humor, something the entire family will surely miss.

“Siya ang tawo nga dali maduolan ug dali dangpanan sa bisan unsa nga problema,” Ruperez said. /elb#