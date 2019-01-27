Philippines makes it to Miss Intercontinental Top 6 finalists

Miss Philippines Karen Gallman is edging closer to win for the country its first Miss Intercontinental crown. Gallman was announced as one of the continental winners in the pageant’s 47th edition that is ongoing tonight, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Top 6 finalists for Miss Intercontinental 2018 are Ethiopia (Africa), Philippines (Asia and Oceania), Slovak Republic (Europe), Costa Rica (North America), Colombia (South America), and Vietnam (People’s Choice Award).

The first top five finalists are referred as continental winners or those who stood out in their respective continents. Miss Vietnam was the wild card entry after being bestowed with the People’s Choice award.

Although she did not make it to the Top 6, Miss Malaysia Scarlett Megan Liew received loud cheers from the audience as the 23-year-old beauty is half-Filipino.

She previously revealed that her mother hails from Toril, Davao City. She has an older brother and a younger sister.

Liew speaks fluent Filipino and Visayan apart from Bahasa Melayu and English. Early favorite, Gabriela Soley of Paraguay did not make it to the Top 6.