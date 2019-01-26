Boholana advances to Top 20 in the Miss Intercontinental tilt

By Cris Evert B. Lato-Ruffolo |January 26,2019 - 10:20 PM

Top 20 of the 47th Miss Intercontinental pageant now onoging at the Mall of Asia arena

 

 

Miss Intercontinental semi-finalists Miss Philippines Karen Gallman advances as one of the Top 20 semi-finalists in the Miss Intercontinental Coronation Night tonight, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

During the opening video which emphasized the pageant’s tagline of “power of beauty,” contestants were recorded saying “I am beautiful.”

In the video, Gallman said “Gwapa gyud ko,” which was delivered in her native language, Visayan.

Gallman was born and raised in Ubay, Bohol. She migrated to Brisbane, Australia when she was eight years old.

The semi-finalists were announced by continent.

Africa: Ethiopia, Ghana

Asia and Oceania: Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam

Europe: Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Ukraine

North America: Costa Rica, Mexico, USA South America: Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador

Bb. Pilipinas Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman/Photo by Inquirer.net

