Ruffa Sorongon bags second straight Horizons Vertical Run title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu-based runner Ruffa Sorongon continued to establish herself as a running sensation as she dominated for the second time the Horizons 101 Vertical Run 2019 held Saturday night, January 26, 2019.

Sorongon took the women’s title of the Full Climb Challenge after running up and down Towers 1 and 2 for a total of 101 floors in 26 minutes and 59 seconds (26:59.00). She also topped the inaugural last year but the Full Climb Challenge then only constituted 55 floors because it was only done on Tower 1 as Tower 2 was still under construction.

Although it’s her second straight victory in this unique race, Sorongon admitted the climb to the title was tough.

“Kapoy ra jud siya pero pag abot mo sa baba, mudagan ka pababa na kay mugaan na imong tiil then pagsaka nimo balik sakitan na pud kag tiil, kapoy kay di man nimo ma full ug dagan,” said Sorongon, who bagged the 42k title of the 12th Cebu Marathon last January 13, 2019. (It is tiring but when you get to the descending part, your feet gets lighter once you start running down the stairs, then it becomes painful again when you start climbing, it is tiring because you cannot run fully straight.)

Sorongon, a native of Sultan Kudarat, said stamina is important in the vertical run challenge.

“Init baya kaayo sa sulod didto, emergency exit stairs baya na. Ang challenge kay init, kapoy katkat kapoy baba nya agwanta kay ang tubig naa pa sa babaw,” said Sorongon.

(It is very humid inside there, it is the emergency exit stairs after all. The challenge is that it is very hot in there, very tiring going up and down and you have to endure that because the water is still at the top.)

Sorongon said that the road run is easier compared to the vertical run. But the latter is a good training because it makes the feet feel lighter.

Finishing second to Sorongon was Mary Joy Castor, who clocked 28:20.00, and at third was Glee Marie Largo with her time of 29:11.00.

The men’s title was clinched by Elias Tabac, who completed the 101-floor challenge in 19:53.00. Kenyans Kering Eliud (21:52.00)and Joseph Mururi (22:12.00) were second and third, respectively.

The Half Climb Challenge titles went to Ariel Saballa and Cherry Andrin.

Saballa copped the men’s title with a time of 13:14.00 while Andrin of Spectrum Runners took the women’s title after clocking 18:23.00.

The relay title was clinched by the pair of Michael Largo and Florendo Lapiz, who completed the challenge with a combined time of 19:58.00.

The event was made more festive with the hosting of celebrity Drew Arellano. Arellano completed in the Full Climb Challenge and placed 14th.

Fireworks capped the event right after the awarding ceremony at the Horizons 101 Amenity Deck at the 9th floor. /bjo