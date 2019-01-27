Visiting beach spikers upset Cesafi champs UV

Cebu City, Philippines – The visiting PrimeSular (Asian Volleyballistas) tandem of Krung Arbasto and Kris Roy Guzman swept the Cesafi three-time beach volley champions University of the Visayas (UV) duo of Raphy Abanto and John Kevin Juban, 21-19, 21-11, to bag the men’s title of the Mayor’s Cup Sinulog Beach Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court.

The former UST players and also former UAAP champions did not only clinch the title but also avenged their lone elimination round loss to the Green Lancers.

Although, he studied in Manila and played in the UAAP, Guzman is also a proud Cebuano and said that he would love to play in Cebu anytime.

The duo pocketed the P20,000 cash prize while UV brought home P15,000. /bjo