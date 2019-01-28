Viral thread urges people to save the Philippine eagle



In efforts to save the iconic Philippine eagle – a national treasure symbolizing the Philippine identity, netizens from all around the Philippines initiated a move to protect the Phlippine eagle, which is now considered as an endangered species.



Started by a twitter thread by Isiah Beltrano hyperlink, he urged the netizens to help him in spreading awareness about the Philippine eagle’s critical condition in the biosphere, challenging them to fight for its survival, just like how they campaigned for the protection of pandas in China.



In a span of five days, this simple post has reached thousands of people, thanks to the retweets, reposts, and shares contributed by netizens from all over the archipelago.

So far, it has more than 30,000 retweets and more than 40,000 likes on twitter.