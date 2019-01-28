Police: Abad family won’t file charges; only wants the truth

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The family of Ashley Abad, the 19-year-old who collapsed in a Sinulog party on January 19 and died the day after, told the police that they no plan to file charges against those involved in Ashley’s death but would still like to know the truth.

This was revealed today, January 27, by Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), after she talked with Ashley’s parents to discuss the investigation into her death.

Garma said the Abad family only agreed to the autopsy and the investigation in order to find closure with the truth about her death and not to put the blame on anyone.

“Wala na nga silang plano mag file pa ng case. They are just praying na yung boyfriend at yung friends ay mag cooperate,” said Garma.

“They just want to know what really happened. Sa tingin nila yung anak nila ay mabuting anak. So bakit nangyari yun?” she added.

According to Garma, Ashley’s parents told her that they found no change in Ashley’s behavior before her death that would indicate that she previously took any form of recreational drug.

Garma said that at this point in their investigations, they want to find out if Ashley was coerced or tricked into ingesting drugs that may have caused her death.

The police are now waiting for the results of the autopsy conducted on Ashley’s remains to identify the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, Garma urged parents to be more vigilant about the whereabouts of their children attending parties, particulary during festivals.

Garma said that it parties cannot be avoided in festivals, such as the Sinulog, parents need to be more careful in determining who their children are with and what party they attend.

“Di man nato mapungngan nga naay mga parties. Kaya nga fiesta, may party-party talaga,” said Garma.

Garma also urged partygoers to be responsible with their fun activities by ensuring a safe environment fo rthe others around them.

“Kung gusto mo mag-enjoy, wag ka mag drugs. Wag mo pilitin mag drugs ang kasama mo,” said Garma. /elb

