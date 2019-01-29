Bardillas freethrow lifts Talisay City Hall to Brinnovid Cup title

By RABBONI BORBON |January 29,2019 - 09:08 AM

Members of the Talisay City Hall gather after their championship win in the City Hoops Basketball League Season 6 – Brinnovid Cup. | CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

 

Cebu City, Philippines – Juntay Bardillas made the game-winning freethrow that gave Talisay City Hall a 99-98 win over the Bulldogs in the championship game  of the City Hoops Basketball League Season 6 – Brinnovid Cup last Sunday, January 27, at the Vista Grande Gym in Bulacao, Talisay City.

Bardillas was fouled with one second left and the game tied at 98 all. He made only one of his two shots but that was enough to give Talisay the victory and the crown. 

Chris Obeso led Talisay City Hall with 28 points while Marzon Tabay and Pablo Bacastique added 15 and 12, respectively. Bardillas had 12.

Bryan Gomez and Ryan Noval spearheaded the Bulldogs with 27 and 21 points, respectively. /bjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.