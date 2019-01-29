Bardillas freethrow lifts Talisay City Hall to Brinnovid Cup title

Cebu City, Philippines – Juntay Bardillas made the game-winning freethrow that gave Talisay City Hall a 99-98 win over the Bulldogs in the championship game of the City Hoops Basketball League Season 6 – Brinnovid Cup last Sunday, January 27, at the Vista Grande Gym in Bulacao, Talisay City.

Bardillas was fouled with one second left and the game tied at 98 all. He made only one of his two shots but that was enough to give Talisay the victory and the crown.

Chris Obeso led Talisay City Hall with 28 points while Marzon Tabay and Pablo Bacastique added 15 and 12, respectively. Bardillas had 12.

Bryan Gomez and Ryan Noval spearheaded the Bulldogs with 27 and 21 points, respectively. /bjo