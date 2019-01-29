It was a good run with UV – Suerte

Cebu City, Philippines – Monday evening proved to be a bittersweet moment for the University of the Visayas’ (UV) ace wingman Rey Anthony Suerte.

Only after the lights had gone down on the Green Lancers’ campaign in the Philippine Collegiate Champions League finals that culminated in a 71-95 loss to the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles that it dawned upon the reigning Cesafi MVP that he had played his final game donning the green-and-white jersey of UV.

“Playing for the last time sa UV is very overwhelming because they go all-out in giving support to me, our coach and all our teammates. At the same time I feel so sad because it’s my very last game with them,” said the pride of Monkayo in Compostela Valley.

Suerte, a 6-foot-2 two-guard, punctuated his collegiate career by scoring 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals, all while facing incredible pressure from the Ateneo defenders.

And while UV failed to come home with the crown, Suerte brought home some hardware as he was named to the tournament’s Mythical Five.

He shared that these moments — win or lose — are the ones he will cherish the most alongside the BSBA degree in Human Resource Development Management he earned from UV.

“I think I had a successful career at UV. First of all, I now have a degree and then of course, we managed to win three straight titles and I got to win several special awards. Most of all, I got to bring honor to my alma mater,” the soft-spoken stud said.

With his collegiate career now over, Suerte is setting his sights on the next level — the PBA D-League, after he was drafted by Che’Lu Bar & Grill.

“I’ve been preparing myself for a long time to play in the higher leagues,” said a confident Suerte. /bjo