GTNA breaks ground for semi-olympic size pool; new projects in the pipeline

New developments are expected to rise within the GT Northeast Academy (GTNA), starting with the semi-Olympic size swimming pool which broke ground today (January 29).

The pool will be 25 meters long and 12 meters wide.

According to GTNA President Engr. Leonora Salvane, the facility will be available for use by students of the academy.

“We want to train our students either to pursue swimming as a sports career or for their safety. We’ve seen schools from other countries making swimming as part of their curriculum and we wanted to have it as part of ours also. We are aiming our school to be an international school,” she said.

The pool is located in a separate lot from 5,500-square meter school compound in Gemilina St., Tayud, Liloan.

The area is only a two to three-minute walk from the GTNA main compound. However, students will be transported from the school to the area during swimming sessions.

For now, the school plans to limit the use of the pool to students. However, there are plans to make it available for public use in the future.

At the same time, the GT Group of Companies is also planning to construct a hotel resort within the lot where the pool is located.

It will have hotel rooms, function rooms as well as at least two other swimming pools.

Salvane said the plan is still under proposal and details are not yet finalized.

GROUNDBREAKING

The groundbreaking for the new semi-Olympic size pool was attended by Liloan Vice Mayor Thelma Jordan and some members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Other guests present were officers of GTNA’s Parent-Teacher Association and student councils.

Some of GTNA’s existing state-of-the-art facilities in the school compound include: fully air-conditioned classrooms with LCD projectors and students’ cubby holes/lockers, library, clinic, laboratories (TLE, Science, and Computer), dance studio, music room, chapel, gymnasium, canteen and parents’ lounge.

CCTVs give 24- hour security and the transport service with three air-conditioned carpooling system provide convenience and comfort to students’ travel from home to school and vice versa.

Bridging the school closer to home, parents can access easy communication through Classemo – a school management system.

GTNA was conceived out of the ardent passion and advocacy for education by Engr. Salvane and her husband Rogelio Salvane, Sr. who are charismatic Couples for Christ members.

GT stands for “God’s Talent.”

GTNA is also a sister company of GT Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc.

GTNA began construction in March 2013 and was completed a year after in March 2014. It started full operation in June 2014 with Preschool and Grade School. Now, it also offers Junior High School and Senior High School.

In April 7, 2015, the school was awarded Government Recognition for the Preschool, Elementary and Secondary Education Courses.

Last April 2018, the school has been granted a Certification Status for having met the standards and completed the requirements of the Certification Program of the Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) for the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) of the GASTPE program of the Department of Education.