DFA taking ‘Passport on Wheels’ to Cebu City mall
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will bring its “Passport on Wheels” program to SM Seaside Cebu on February 4 to 28, 2019.
This was announced through the DFA’s official Twitter account on Thursday.
In response to the clamor of Cebuanos, Secretary @teddyboylocsin is deploying Passport on Wheels Megavans for the first time to serve passport applicants at @SMSeasideCebu on 04-28 February 2019.
To secure appointments: https://t.co/Oje3VXHHKk.#PassportOnWheels#DFAinACTION pic.twitter.com/r4zNdlrVmh
— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 31, 2019
“In response to the clamor of Cebuanos, Secretary @teddyboylocsin is deploying Passport on Wheels Megavans for the first time to serve passport applicants at @SMSeasideCebu on 04-28 February 2019,” the tweet read.
The program was launched by DFA in January 2018 to increase the agency’s capacity to serve more passport applicants. /cbb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.