DFA taking ‘Passport on Wheels’ to Cebu City mall

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will bring its “Passport on Wheels” program to SM Seaside Cebu on February 4 to 28, 2019.

This was announced through the DFA’s official Twitter account on Thursday.

In response to the clamor of Cebuanos, Secretary @teddyboylocsin is deploying Passport on Wheels Megavans for the first time to serve passport applicants at @SMSeasideCebu on 04-28 February 2019. To secure appointments: https://t.co/Oje3VXHHKk.#PassportOnWheels#DFAinACTION pic.twitter.com/r4zNdlrVmh — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 31, 2019

“In response to the clamor of Cebuanos, Secretary @teddyboylocsin is deploying Passport on Wheels Megavans for the first time to serve passport applicants at @SMSeasideCebu on 04-28 February 2019,” the tweet read.

The program was launched by DFA in January 2018 to increase the agency’s capacity to serve more passport applicants. /cbb