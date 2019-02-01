Anne Curtis gifts 34 fans with BLACKPINK concert ticket

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Anne Curtis shared her blessings with 34 lucky fans as she gave away tickets for the upcoming concert in Manila of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

The actress met her fans on Thursday to give them their general admission concert tickets at the much-anticipated one-night show.

“Just met the 34 @DreamMachinePH filo blinks!! Hope you enjoyed your merienda and I hope you all the enjoy the concert to the MAX! Congratulations and continue to spread light and love in this world!” Curtis wrote in a tweet.

Through her foundation Dream Machine, Curtis hosted a giveaway to celebrate in advance her 34th birthday on February 17.

She asked fans to share moments where they were able to help someone make their dreams happen via their social media accounts.

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, will hold their first concert in the country on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

The four-member group under YG Entertainment is known for their songs “As If It’s Your Last” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.”