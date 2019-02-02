Globe culminates two exciting festival weekends with clean-up drives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After celebrating two of the country’s biggest festivals in January, Globe strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability by organizing clean-up drives for both the Sinulog Festival in Cebu and the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo.

At the Sinulog, Globe employees, partner organizations and other volunteers spearheaded the cleanup drive on January 20, after the TM Republikaravan and Globe Night concerts at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu. Attended by roughly 17, 000 guests, both concerts were the part of the main highlights of #GlobeSinulog 2019.

Meanwhile, the #GlobeDinagyang clean-up drive was held on January 26, after the Love Dance party at the Atria Park District. Featuring the hottest DJs and MCs from both Manila and Iloilo, the Love Dance provided an electrifying party experience for over 3, 000 attendees. Other activities included in the festival lineup were the Dinagyang Esports Festival and Convention and Sadsad sa Dinagyang.

Over 30 Globe employees and festival goers volunteered to collect the trash that were left behind after these big events. They were able to collect nearly 50 extra-large trash bags containing wrappers, food waste, plastics, bottles, and more.

In the past, Globe organized various environmental activities as part of its initiatives on sustainability and responsible partying. Since 2012, Globe has launched programs in Boracay on marine life protection, offshore clean-up training, support for conservation efforts by local stakeholders, and raising environmental awareness among the youth and local residents. Clean-up drives have been a staple of the local festivals Globe participates in, including Panagbenga, Kadayawan, and Masskara.

To learn more about the company’s different environmental programs, visit globe.com.ph.