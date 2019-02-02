MPBL: Cebu City fuels playoff bid with win over Bulacan

Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol dominated the Bulacan Kuyas, 70-54, to fuel their playoff aspirations in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Saturday, February 2, at the Angeles University Foundation gym in Pampanga.

The reserves carried the fight for the Sharks, which pushed their win-loss record to 11-12 in the south division, with just two more games left on their elimination round schedule.

Guard Joel Lee Yu scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting while forward Rhaffy Octobre added 12, outscoring the Sharks’ misfiring starting five all by themselves.

Nevertheless, left-handed big man William McAloney was the top performing starter for the Sharks with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block

Cebu City’s defense also had a lot to do with the morale boosting win as they held the Kuyas’ to a horrific 29% shooting clip for the game.

A 23-12 start by the Sharks set the tone early as they went on to lead by as much as 21 points. Bulacan tried to mount a comeback in the third, trimming the deficit to eight, 32-40, after a three-pointer by James Martinez.

But Cebu City answered with seven straight, all from Lee Yu and Kevin Villafranca, that raised their lead back to 15.

Jovit dela Cruz was the lone player to reach double-figures for Bulacan with 13 markers. /bjo