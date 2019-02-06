In photos: A day after the Ermita fire

Cebu City, Philippines – Some of the victims of the fire in Barangay Ermita have taken shelter at the unfinished second unit building of the Carbon Public Market in Sitio Bato, located just meters from the scene of the fire.

Others opted to stay in tents set up just outside of the Carbon Public Market while some are at the Barangay Ermita gym.

Nearly 2,000 persons were displaced after Tuesday afternoon’s (February 5, 2019) fire that razed over a hundred houses.

Here are some images of the situation of the victims a day after the fire: