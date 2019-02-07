Mambaling underpass opening may be moved past target date

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commuters and motorists in the south who long await the opening of the P638-million Mabaling underpass project may have to wait a little longer.

This after Roy dela Cruz, Project Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), told CDN Digital that there is a high chance that the opening of the underpass may be pushed back to the end of May 2019 from its original target date of March 28.

Dela Cruz said that the rainy days in December 2018 made the site unworkable for several days, which is the reason why the opening may be moved a bit later than its original date.

“Naa man gud toy time nga nagsige to og uwan, katong heavy rains in December. Naka-affect gyod to sya kay pila to ka days nga unworkable. Once man gud mag-rain siya, magpundo ang tubig sa ilawom So unworkable ang site,” Dela Cruz said.

However, Dela Cruz clarified that they have not given up on meeting the original target yet.

“March 28 gyod akong target ug naningkamot gyod mi, nag double time na ang contractor nga ma-meet gyod ni. Ako gyod sila gi-encourage,” Dela Cruz said.

“Pero sa realistic nga projection, safe to say na na ang May. Among expiry date man pud niya (the expiry date of the project contract) is May,” he added.

Dela Cruz also said that they can better assess the completion date by the end of February. He also assured if they would indeed go pass the target date, it will not be later than May.

The construction of the underpass started in August 2017.

The underpass project drew flak among critics after the closure of the roads at the sides of the underpass caused heavy traffic, especially in the Barangay Mambaling to Basak stretch of N. Bacalso Avenue. /bjo