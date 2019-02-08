Ecstasy peddler caught in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A supplier-seller of ecstasy in Cebu City was collared in a joint anti-drug operation in Barangay Capitiol Site, Cebu City past 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 7.

The Phillipine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the Police Regional Office in the region ((PRO-7) implimented the buy bust operation that resulted to the arrest of Elvin Joseph Laput, 24, a call center agent of a private establishment operating in the city.

Laput was found to be in possession of 15 pieces of ecstasy tablets, aside from the tablets bought for P1,500 by an poseur buyer during the drug bust, said PDEA-7 Regional Director Wardley Getalia.

Getalia said that the ecstasy tablets seized from Laput had a total value of about P25,000.

according to Getalia, Laput frequented bars in the city to peddle the party drug.

Laput, now held at the PDEA-7 office, initially insisted he did not own the ecstasy tablets, claiming they were only left to him by a certain “Matoy.” Later, however, he claimed it was his first time to sell ecstasy and that his supplier promised him a commission and payment for his rented room. /elb