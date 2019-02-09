P51 million shabu seized from a house in a posh subdivision in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Several large packs of shabu (crystal meth) weighing 7.5 kilos and valued at P51 million were found stashed inside a house in a high-end residential enclave in Barangay Cubacub, Mandaue City shortly before midnight on Friday, February 8.



The joint operation undertaken by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) also resulted to the arrest of a drug courier identified as Charlie Fortuna, 24, and a native of Naga City in southern Cebu.



Senior Superintendent Remus Medina, chief of the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (RID-PRO7), led the operation.

Chief Inspector Ricardo Tero, the chief of the Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7, said that the discovery and seizure of the large volume of shabu was a follow up operation after the police earlier arrested a drug peddler in Barangay San Roque in possession of about 30 grams of shabu.

According to Tero, they placed Fortuna under surveillance for about two months before they found the chance to raid the house where he was operating his illicit trade.

Tero said Fortunate might not just be a drug courier, as he had claimed, but could be a drug dealer himself.