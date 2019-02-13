Check out Karencitta’s goals for 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – Aside from the upcoming dance musical movie, “Indak“,

Cebuana singer-songwriter Karen Ann Cabrera, popularly known as Karencitta, is looking forward to wise investments this year.

One of her plans is to expand Lorega Amo, a Karencitta merchandise company where she serves as founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

“I am going to expand the distribution and design scales,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

She also has a business partnership with a reputable cosmetic company and eyes to launch it before the year ends.

Part of her 2019 goals is also to help other people.

The 23-year-old Cebuana singer-songwriter wants to have her own

broadcast network so she could create more jobs.

“My dream project is to create more opportunities for Filipino’s in our county. That is my macro-goal. I am all about the future of the Philippines,” she added.

Another plan is to organize outreach programs like launching a feeding organization for malnourished children in early March.

“I believe that we are blessed by God to be a blessing towards others,” she said. /bmjo