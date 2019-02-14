Fewer southbound buses today – CSBT

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you have trips bound for southern Cebu today and tomorrow, better plan it well you have a long wait if you are to take a bus since over 40 buses will be used today and about a dozen tomorrow to transport student athletes to Negros Oriental.

According to Jonathan Tumulak, operations manager of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), there are fewer buses today and tomorrow.

Tumulak, in a post on his Facebook account, said 43 air-conditioned buses of Vallacar Transit or Ceres Liner will not available today, Valentine’s Day, February 14. Twenty five air-conditioned units of the same bus company will also be taken off the terminal on Friday.

Tumulak sad the buses will be used to ferry the athletes from the different school divisions in Cebu to Dumaguete City for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet.

Tumulak said that Vallacar Transit assured that the buses will immediately be back at the terminal after it brings the athletes to Dumaguete City./elb