After three decades, couple from Casuntingan finally tie the knot in Mandaue mass civil wedding

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — For 32 years, Moises Basiga and Anna May Arceo lived under one roof and raised a family.

But it was not until Thursday, February 14, 2019, that their union became official.

Basiga, 54, and Arceo, 53, were among the 136 couples from Mandaue City who tied the knot during a mass civil wedding organized by the Mandaue City government’s Social Welfare Office in time for the Valentine’s Day at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Center (MCCSC).

Jessie Perez, Mandaue City’s social welfare officer, said the city spent over P300,000 for the mass wedding.

The city spent for the food at the wedding reception and the request of couples’ documents like the birth certificate, certificate of no marriage (CENOMAR) and the marriage license.

Basiga, who works as a delivery driver for a private company, said he has always dreamed of marrying Arceo. However, the constraint in the budget has kept them from doing so.

This is the reason why the mass wedding was a huge help for the couple.

Arceo said she never thought of getting to say their marriage vow even if they stayed together for over three decades in Barangay Casuntingan in Mandaue City.

She admitted that she used to be a mischievous partner who did not mature until she turned 50.

“Bisan pa man sa akong pagkabadlongon sa una, kanang molaag gihapon sipat, wala gyod ko niya gibiyaan,” Arceo said.

“Wa na ko naghunahuna ana nga pakaslan ko niya. Basta kay naa siya nako, magkasinabot mi. Pero mapasalamaton gihapon ko nga nahitabo bisan og wala na ko nangandoy,” Arceo said.

Arceo said they started their relationship when they were about 18 and decided to live together when she gave birth to their only daughter, who is now 32.

They now have five grandchildren, who, the couple say, are the reason they hold on to each other.

Basiga said they realized the need to legalize their marriage in order for his family to become legitimate beneficiaries of his statutory benefits, like the Social Security System (SSS) and medical claims through Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). /bmjo