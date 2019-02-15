Father faces charges for hacking teenaged daughter, boyfriend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A father is charged in court today with frustrated parricide and frustrated murder after he hacked his daughter and her boyfriend, both 19 years old, while drunk on the eve of Valentine’s Day in the City of Naga, 23.5 kilometers south of Cebu City.

P03 Michael Villarmia, desk officer on duty at the Naga Police Station, said the charges were filed against Ronnie Repoledon, 52, based on the complaint lodged against him by his own daughter, Anna Marie Marquez, and her boyfriend, Tirso Antonio Ogario.

Villarmia narrated that prior to the incident, Repoledon was having a drinking session outside of their house in Sitio Cayam, Barangay Colon, City of Naga.

During that time, his daughter and her boyfriend were inside the girl’s room in the house doing their school’s homework.

The father, who allegedly was drunk, went up the house and when he saw that the light in his daughter’s was still on, he switched it off. But right then, Ogario went to turn on the light as the father might have not known that they were still awake and doing their assignments.

The father allegedly then went for his sickle (sanggot) and hacked Ogario, who was able to parry the blow but was wounded in his lower arm. When the daughter saw what happened, she ran to pacify her father but she was also hacked and was wounded in her left forearm.

Other family members came to the two teenagers’ rescue and rushed both victims to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Repoledon was arrested by responding barangay tanods (village watchmen) and is now detained at the police station’s detention facility, said Villarmia./elb